Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Sells 62,587 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lowered its holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 87.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,164 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 62,587 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FN. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 10.8% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 116,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,550,000 after purchasing an additional 11,401 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 264,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,556,000 after acquiring an additional 47,082 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $509,000. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Fabrinet from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Fabrinet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Fabrinet from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on Fabrinet from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.78.

In related news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,260 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $196,281.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,276,425.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 7,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total value of $604,310.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,148.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 28,836 shares of company stock worth $2,524,905 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet stock opened at $89.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.34 and its 200 day moving average is $77.02. Fabrinet has a one year low of $54.38 and a one year high of $94.25.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $453.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.71 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

