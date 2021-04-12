Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Sells 8,180 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,180 shares during the period. Kulicke and Soffa Industries comprises 1.1% of Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KLIC. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter valued at $350,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 77.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 296,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,701,000 after buying an additional 129,125 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the third quarter worth $325,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 6.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

In other news, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,188 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 33,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total transaction of $1,668,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,634,990.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 46,078 shares of company stock valued at $2,345,868 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $54.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.34 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.09. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $56.67.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $267.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 7.92%. On average, research analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.95%.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

