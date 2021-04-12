DAPS Coin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $74,808.00 (DAPS)

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded down 29.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One DAPS Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. DAPS Coin has a market capitalization of $2.74 million and $74,808.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DAPS Coin has traded 44.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.54 or 0.00054239 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00019991 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00046028 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.67 or 0.00657761 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.85 or 0.00086417 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00035422 BTC.

DAPS Coin Profile

DAPS is a PoW/PoS/PoA coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 62,313,850,500 coins and its circulating supply is 57,977,796,500 coins. The Reddit community for DAPS Coin is https://reddit.com/r/DAPSCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAPS Coin’s official message board is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog . The official website for DAPS Coin is officialdapscoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

DAPS Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAPS Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

