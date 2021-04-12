Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Insider Sells $648,900.00 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total transaction of $648,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141,762 shares in the company, valued at $12,265,248.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Amit Agarwal also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, March 24th, Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.27, for a total transaction of $617,025.00.
  • On Wednesday, February 10th, Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.53, for a total transaction of $866,475.00.
  • On Wednesday, January 27th, Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total transaction of $755,100.00.
  • On Wednesday, January 13th, Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.72, for a total transaction of $785,400.00.

DDOG stock opened at $88.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,959.01 and a beta of 1.15. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.42 and a 12 month high of $119.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.65.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $177.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.30 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. On average, research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Datadog by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its position in Datadog by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Datadog by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in Datadog by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 45.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $109.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $80.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Datadog has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.89.

About Datadog

There is no company description available for Datadog Inc

