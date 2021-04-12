Datarius Credit (DTRC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $163.00

Datarius Credit (CURRENCY:DTRC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. One Datarius Credit coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Datarius Credit has a market capitalization of $111,172.17 and approximately $163.00 worth of Datarius Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Datarius Credit has traded 8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.07 or 0.00054601 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00019935 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001654 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.20 or 0.00087830 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $380.58 or 0.00628342 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00041960 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00034936 BTC.

Datarius Credit Coin Profile

Datarius Credit (CRYPTO:DTRC) is a coin. Datarius Credit’s total supply is 239,992,867 coins and its circulating supply is 159,756,076 coins. The official message board for Datarius Credit is medium.com/@datariuscryptobank . Datarius Credit’s official website is datarius.io . Datarius Credit’s official Twitter account is @Datariuscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Datarius is an Ethereum-based social P2P cryptobank. DTRC is an ERC20 utility token that allows its holders to access and participate in the Datarius banking system. The token holders will also receive 65% of the fees and charges collected by the Datarius cryptobank. The amount shall be distributed annually starting from 2019, in proportion to the number of the token holders. “

Buying and Selling Datarius Credit

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datarius Credit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datarius Credit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datarius Credit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

