DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.79 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.79 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for DaVita’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.95. DaVita reported earnings of $1.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DaVita will report full year earnings of $8.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.07 to $8.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.87 to $9.99. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover DaVita.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.20). DaVita had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price (down previously from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.00.

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $109.00 on Friday. DaVita has a 1 year low of $71.70 and a 1 year high of $125.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.13 and its 200 day moving average is $105.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total transaction of $47,746.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,106,862.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 498,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,547,000 after buying an additional 219,020 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in DaVita by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in DaVita by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

