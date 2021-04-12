DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 3,035 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $4,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth $2,951,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth $1,407,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Marriott International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 474,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Marriott International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 148,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

MAR stock opened at $148.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $48.17 billion, a PE ratio of 280.16 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.77 and its 200 day moving average is $124.72. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $71.52 and a one year high of $159.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David A. Rodriguez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $1,571,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at $2,182,795.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total transaction of $903,261.90. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,793 shares of company stock worth $10,818,947. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MAR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.32.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

