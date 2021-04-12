DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 1,615 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $3,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Azora Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 179.0% in the third quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,318,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,280,000 after acquiring an additional 845,913 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 581.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 123,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 105,007 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 595,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,641,000 after purchasing an additional 9,665 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

Shares of FNF opened at $43.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.27 and its 200 day moving average is $37.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $43.78.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.69. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.48%.

In related news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 116,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $4,578,355.20. Also, President Michael Joseph Nolan sold 76,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $3,108,212.46. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 346,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,169,407.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

