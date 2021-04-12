Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Shares Down 9.1%

Shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) were down 9.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.04 and last traded at $1.06. Approximately 236,429 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 29,306,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DNN shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from $1.20 to $1.70 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Denison Mines from $0.90 to $1.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Denison Mines from $1.00 to $1.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $873.77 million, a PE ratio of -58.00 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.51.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.14 million for the quarter. Denison Mines had a negative net margin of 103.08% and a negative return on equity of 7.12%. Equities research analysts forecast that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DNN. Bienville Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 808.6% in the 4th quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 2,291,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039,720 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 118.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,520,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,619 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Denison Mines by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,351,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 654,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Denison Mines by 320.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 776,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 592,000 shares in the last quarter. 11.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Denison Mines Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.