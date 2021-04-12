DePay (DEPAY) Price Hits $4.46 on Exchanges

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. In the last week, DePay has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar. DePay has a total market capitalization of $15.20 million and approximately $584,322.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DePay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.46 or 0.00007428 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.84 or 0.00067958 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.34 or 0.00281795 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004915 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $426.51 or 0.00709749 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,175.00 or 1.00137347 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $597.69 or 0.00994614 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00020299 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DePay Coin Profile

DePay’s total supply is 63,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,404,420 coins. The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

