DerivaDAO (DDX) Market Capitalization Achieves $147.15 Million

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. During the last week, DerivaDAO has traded 34.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DerivaDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.64 or 0.00009411 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DerivaDAO has a market cap of $147.15 million and $284,199.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.24 or 0.00067150 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $166.16 or 0.00277296 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004906 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $428.00 or 0.00714284 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $59,929.57 or 1.00015180 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $577.88 or 0.00964403 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00018683 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DerivaDAO Coin Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex . DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official

Buying and Selling DerivaDAO

