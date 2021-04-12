Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) Trading 13.5% Higher

Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG)’s stock price traded up 13.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.18 and last traded at $1.18. 225,112 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 591,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day moving average of $0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $74.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05.

Get Destination XL Group alerts:

Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.17). Destination XL Group had a negative net margin of 16.29% and a negative return on equity of 142.59%.

Destination XL Group, Inc engages in the retail of specialty products. It offers shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, activewear, suiting, underwear and lounge, shoes, and accessories. It distributes its products under the following brand names: Destination X, DXL, DXL Men’s Apparel, DXL Outlets, Casual Male XL, and Casual Male XL Outlets.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Destination XL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destination XL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.