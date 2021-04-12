Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Sets New 52-Week High at $57.97

Apr 12th, 2021

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $57.97 and last traded at $57.95, with a volume of 63126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.32.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DPSGY shares. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Monday, February 1st. Nord/LB upgraded shares of Deutsche Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Post has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $71.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.65.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Deutsche Post had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Deutsche Post AG will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Post Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

