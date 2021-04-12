Devery Market Capitalization Tops $558,944.38 (EVE)

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded up 12.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 12th. One Devery coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Devery has traded 20.1% higher against the US dollar. Devery has a total market cap of $558,944.38 and $6,851.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Devery alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.06 or 0.00054860 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00020187 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $412.19 or 0.00684045 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.41 or 0.00088631 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00044271 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.72 or 0.00036040 BTC.

About Devery

EVE is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,705 coins and its circulating supply is 62,917,115 coins. Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Devery’s official website is devery.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Devery is a blockchain powered, open-source, product verification protocol. The EVE token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network is the native token of the Devery platform. It is used to power the Devery verification platform which allows organisations to power the verification of products. “

Devery Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Devery should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Devery using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Devery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Devery and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.