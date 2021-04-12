DigitalBits (XDB) Price Tops $0.0782 on Top Exchanges

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 12th. One DigitalBits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0782 or 0.00000129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DigitalBits has a total market cap of $60.44 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded 1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $283.15 or 0.00467810 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00006171 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00028081 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,580.87 or 0.04263965 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000149 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000039 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

DigitalBits (CRYPTO:XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 772,559,335 coins. The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

