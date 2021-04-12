Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 310,931 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,544 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $90,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 127,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,067,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 10,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,897,000. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,075,000. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on ANET shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $288.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $273.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.29.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $315.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $291.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.78. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.96 and a 1-year high of $326.60.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $648.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.76 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. Analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Ann Mather sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $128,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $231,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,739 shares of company stock valued at $20,839,544. 23.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.