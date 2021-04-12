Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,844,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,927 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $94,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Worthington Industries by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 12,083 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Worthington Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $337,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Worthington Industries by 207.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after buying an additional 54,453 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Worthington Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $432,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 164,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman John P/Oh Mcconnell sold 14,036 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total value of $941,675.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,356,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,990,409.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Endres sold 15,000 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $1,035,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 182,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,583,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,310 shares of company stock valued at $7,355,722 in the last ninety days. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WOR stock opened at $66.70 on Monday. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.29 and a 1-year high of $75.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.28.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Worthington Industries’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WOR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Worthington Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

