Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 694,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,206 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $91,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SAFM. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 283.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 15,642 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 293.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 12,156 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

Shares of Sanderson Farms stock opened at $162.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 129.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.57 and a 1-year high of $167.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.63 and a 200-day moving average of $139.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.15. The business had revenue of $909.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.07 million. Sanderson Farms had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 0.79%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -429.27%.

In related news, Director Toni D. Cooley sold 2,551 shares of Sanderson Farms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.53, for a total value of $409,512.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at $4,104,431.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Phil K. Livingston sold 700 shares of Sanderson Farms stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total value of $109,676.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,533,583.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SAFM shares. Barclays increased their price target on Sanderson Farms from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sanderson Farms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Sanderson Farms from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Stephens lowered Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanderson Farms has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.25.

Sanderson Farms Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.