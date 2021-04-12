Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DNB ASA is a commercial bank which provide banking products and services to retail and corporate customers primarily in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, loans, investment banking advisory, financing services, insurance products, foreign exchange, cash management, payments and pension services as well as cards, advisory and real estate broking services. DNB ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DNHBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Dnb Asa from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Dnb Asa from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of DNHBY opened at $21.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Dnb Asa has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $22.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.33. The firm has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.56.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from Dnb Asa’s previous annual dividend of $0.77. This represents a dividend yield of 4.12%. Dnb Asa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.76%.

Dnb Asa Company Profile

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, investment accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, mutual funds, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.

