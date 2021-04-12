Dogecoin (DOGE) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $4.52 Billion

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. Dogecoin has a market cap of $9.30 billion and $4.52 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0720 or 0.00000119 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 24.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $253.25 or 0.00418330 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003541 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005257 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000778 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 129,155,074,829 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Dogecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

