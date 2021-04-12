DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) Stake Reduced by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its holdings in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) by 93.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400,284 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in DouYu International were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of DouYu International in the third quarter worth $276,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of DouYu International by 279.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 205,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 151,095 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of DouYu International by 1,164.0% in the fourth quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,984,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748,495 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DouYu International in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of DouYu International in the fourth quarter worth $595,000. 15.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.57.

Shares of DouYu International stock opened at $10.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.46. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $6.90 and a fifty-two week high of $20.54.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. DouYu International had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

DouYu International Profile

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

