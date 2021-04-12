Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.46 Per Share

Analysts expect that Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) will report $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Dover’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.55. Dover reported earnings of $1.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dover will report full year earnings of $6.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $6.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.77 to $7.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Dover.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DOV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Dover from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Dover from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.22.

In other Dover news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $481,061.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,382. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Dover by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,789,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,488,400,000 after purchasing an additional 173,483 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,817,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,652,000 after acquiring an additional 76,966 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,330,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,919,000 after acquiring an additional 5,904 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,015,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,175,000 after acquiring an additional 270,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,004,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,869,000 after acquiring an additional 89,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

DOV opened at $139.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.47 and its 200-day moving average is $122.89. The stock has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Dover has a twelve month low of $79.87 and a twelve month high of $141.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dover (DOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.