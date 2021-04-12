DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $5.70

Shares of DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.70 and last traded at $5.70, with a volume of 4581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.63.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DITHF. Bank of America lowered DS Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank raised DS Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on DS Smith in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of DS Smith in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DS Smith has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86.

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

