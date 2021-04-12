Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 449.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.53.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $112.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $50.37 and a twelve month high of $119.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

In other news, VP Lucian Boldea sold 35,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $3,963,726.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 74,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $8,451,738.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,362,713.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,103 shares of company stock worth $19,656,550 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

