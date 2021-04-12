EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Invests $9.98 Million in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. acquired a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 257,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,983,000. Bank of America comprises approximately 2.0% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.2% during the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 44,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 15,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.88.

Bank of America stock opened at $39.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $345.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.36 and a 200-day moving average of $30.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $40.28.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

