EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Trims Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lowered its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,568 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $3,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Blackstone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.13.

The Blackstone Group stock opened at $76.90 on Monday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.05 and a 12-month high of $76.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $52.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.87 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.42.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.7175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 166.23%.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

