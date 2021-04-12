E&G Advisors LP Buys 16,036 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

E&G Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 132.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,036 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 254,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,290,000 after purchasing an additional 43,812 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 13,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 119,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,948,000 after buying an additional 12,998 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 58,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 6,359 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.05. 1,232,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,780,777. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $27.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.43.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.