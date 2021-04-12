E&G Advisors LP Buys 16,036 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2021

E&G Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 132.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,036 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 254,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,290,000 after purchasing an additional 43,812 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 13,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 119,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,948,000 after buying an additional 12,998 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 58,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 6,359 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.05. 1,232,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,780,777. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $27.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.43.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit