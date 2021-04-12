E&G Advisors LP Buys 42 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

E&G Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.00.

NYSE LMT traded up $1.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $387.42. 17,060 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,929,162. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $417.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $108.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $351.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $357.55.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

