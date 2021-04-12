E&G Advisors LP Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

E&G Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LOW. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.88.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $199.33. The company had a trading volume of 107,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,021,833. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $175.93 and a 200 day moving average of $167.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $142.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $91.49 and a one year high of $198.67.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.