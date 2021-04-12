E&G Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

E&G Advisors LP lessened its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GS traded up $0.74 on Monday, hitting $331.55. The company had a trading volume of 95,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,149,521. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.36 and a 12-month high of $356.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $330.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.97.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.69 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

In other news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $3,132,500.00. Also, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total value of $2,987,191.64. Insiders sold a total of 40,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,892 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price (up previously from $325.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $225.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JMP Securities raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $449.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.39.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

