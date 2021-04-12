E&G Advisors LP Sells 594 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

E&G Advisors LP lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. Flagship Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 130.7% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.20. The stock had a trading volume of 15,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,092,631. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.18. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $24.18 and a 1-year high of $36.39.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

