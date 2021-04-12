Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) Director Acquires $21,225.00 in Stock

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) Director Thomas John Dietz purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.49 per share, for a total transaction of $21,225.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,885. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ EIGR traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.26. The stock had a trading volume of 213,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,276. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.65 and a 200 day moving average of $9.98. The stock has a market cap of $280.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.54. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.76 and a 52-week high of $13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.23.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.76). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EIGR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

