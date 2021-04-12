Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) will report earnings per share of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Eldorado Gold’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. Eldorado Gold posted earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 150%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $1.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Eldorado Gold.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 3.76%.

EGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $16.75 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Eldorado Gold from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Eldorado Gold by 189.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 145,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 95,516 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Eldorado Gold by 22.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,999,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,099,000 after purchasing an additional 370,506 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the third quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Eldorado Gold during the third quarter valued at $266,000. 50.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EGO opened at $11.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.49. Eldorado Gold has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $14.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.21.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eldorado Gold (EGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.