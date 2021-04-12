Electroneum (ETN) Price Reaches $0.0271

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 16.1% against the dollar. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $484.70 million and $1.74 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for $0.0271 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Electroneum alerts:

Beldex (BDX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000113 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 52.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,854,102,915 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.