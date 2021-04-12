Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.39 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to post sales of $1.39 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Electronic Arts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.38 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.40 billion. Electronic Arts reported sales of $1.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will report full-year sales of $6.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.84 billion to $6.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.20 billion to $6.51 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Electronic Arts.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Atlantic Securities lowered Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.23.

In other Electronic Arts news, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total value of $44,497.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,077.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.99, for a total transaction of $848,390.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,485,890.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,685 shares of company stock worth $17,160,780 in the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,561 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,462 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 9,302 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $140.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. Electronic Arts has a 52 week low of $104.65 and a 52 week high of $150.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

