Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Position Boosted by Oak Harvest Investment Services

Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,383 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $3,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 881.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 206 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 223 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Electronic Arts news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total value of $13,262,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 496 shares in the company, valued at $73,090.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,685 shares of company stock worth $17,160,780. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $162.50 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target (up previously from $171.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.23.

Shares of EA traded up $1.04 on Monday, reaching $141.50. 79,833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,766,063. The firm has a market cap of $40.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.65 and a 12 month high of $150.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.92.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

