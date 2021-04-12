Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Sets New 12-Month High at $17.83

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.83 and last traded at $17.58, with a volume of 529027 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.57.

A number of brokerages have commented on EFC. UBS Group began coverage on Ellington Financial in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Ellington Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Ellington Financial from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ellington Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 43.34, a current ratio of 43.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market cap of $769.69 million, a P/E ratio of -21.17 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.25 and a 200 day moving average of $14.80.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.03). Ellington Financial had a positive return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 22.63%. The business had revenue of $27.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.06 million. Research analysts expect that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.56%. This is a boost from Ellington Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.93%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,216,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,566,000 after acquiring an additional 15,008 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 316,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,698,000 after acquiring an additional 46,793 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 284,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,223,000 after acquiring an additional 63,597 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,215,000 after acquiring an additional 8,007 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 166,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 62,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.55% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Financial Company Profile (NYSE:EFC)

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

