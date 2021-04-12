Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Stock Holdings Boosted by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 126.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 69,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 39,012 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

ET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays raised shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.92.

Shares of ET opened at $8.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.40 and a beta of 2.54. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.89 and its 200-day moving average is $6.65.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.07). Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%. Equities research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.1525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.07%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.