Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENGIY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Get Engie alerts:

OTCMKTS:ENGIY traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.88. 113,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,700. Engie has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $16.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.70.

ENGIE SA engages in the provision of electricity, natural gas, and energy related services. The firm offers thermal energy, hydropower, solar energy, onshore and offshore wind power, facility management and heat generation services. It serves energy, energy efficiency, liquefied natural gas, and digital technology sectors.

Read More: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Engie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.