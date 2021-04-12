ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €13.30 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

ENI (ETR:ENI) has been assigned a €13.30 ($15.65) price target by Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 30.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ENI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on ENI and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on ENI and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €9.50 ($11.18) price target on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group set a €12.25 ($14.41) target price on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on shares of ENI and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ENI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €10.48 ($12.33).

ETR ENI opened at €10.20 ($12.00) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €10.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. ENI has a twelve month low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a twelve month high of €10.62 ($12.49). The stock has a market cap of $36.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

