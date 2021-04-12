ENI (NYSE:E) Raised to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2021

ENI (NYSE:E) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on E. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ENI from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ENI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

E stock opened at $24.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12. ENI has a one year low of $13.36 and a one year high of $25.22. The stock has a market cap of $44.17 billion, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.26.

ENI (NYSE:E) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. ENI had a negative net margin of 19.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $14.24 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that ENI will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ENI by 502.8% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ENI in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ENI by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ENI in the 3rd quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of ENI in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000.

ENI Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for ENI (NYSE:E)

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit