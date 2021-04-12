ENI (NYSE:E) Raised to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

ENI (NYSE:E) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on E. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ENI from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ENI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

E stock opened at $24.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12. ENI has a one year low of $13.36 and a one year high of $25.22. The stock has a market cap of $44.17 billion, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.26.

ENI (NYSE:E) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. ENI had a negative net margin of 19.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $14.24 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that ENI will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ENI by 502.8% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ENI in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ENI by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ENI in the 3rd quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of ENI in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000.

