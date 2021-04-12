Equal Achieves Market Cap of $1.18 Million (EQL)

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Equal has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $64,300.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Equal has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Equal coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.03 or 0.00054501 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00019893 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.01 or 0.00688081 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001649 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.55 or 0.00088366 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00035499 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00041878 BTC.

Equal Profile

EQL is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 coins and its circulating supply is 365,274,650 coins. Equal’s official website is equal.tech . Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io . Equal’s official message board is medium.com/@EqualToken

According to CryptoCompare, “EQUAL aims to facilitate products and services that are powered, funded or incentivised through the EQUAL ERC-20 token which is powered by the Ethereum Network. “

Equal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Equal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

