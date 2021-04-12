Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for New York Community Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NYCB)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for New York Community Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.25. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

NYCB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. B. Riley boosted their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Compass Point raised New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.35.

Shares of NYCB stock opened at $12.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.31 and a 200-day moving average of $10.33. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. New York Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $13.23.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 23.07%. The business had revenue of $322.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NYCB. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 11,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the period. 50.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld bought 5,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $53,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.31%.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

