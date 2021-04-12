EvenCoin (EVN) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $112,852.00

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. In the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded up 56.3% against the U.S. dollar. One EvenCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. EvenCoin has a total market cap of $181,463.61 and approximately $112,852.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EvenCoin alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.99 or 0.00063369 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00003913 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000530 BTC.

OWNDATA (OWN) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000779 BTC.

EvenCoin Coin Profile

EvenCoin (EVN) is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EvenCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EvenCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.