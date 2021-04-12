EventChain 24-Hour Volume Reaches $32,656.00 (EVC)

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 12th. EventChain has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and $32,656.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EventChain has traded 35.5% higher against the dollar. One EventChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0397 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.44 or 0.00054016 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00019888 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.75 or 0.00086162 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $387.34 or 0.00644960 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00034768 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00041841 BTC.

EventChain (CRYPTO:EVC) is a coin. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 coins. The official website for EventChain is eventchain.io . EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EventChain is https://reddit.com/r/eventchain

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

