Everence Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,300 Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 6,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Badger Meter in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Badger Meter news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total value of $205,159.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,545.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gail A. Lione sold 8,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total value of $913,829.70. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,979 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,039. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BMI opened at $95.36 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 57.10 and a beta of 0.77. Badger Meter, Inc. has a one year low of $52.09 and a one year high of $111.77.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $112.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.32 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

BMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.33.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

