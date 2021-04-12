Everence Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 3,140 Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Lindsay by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Lindsay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lindsay by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 270,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,727,000 after acquiring an additional 10,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Lindsay by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 205,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,348,000 after acquiring an additional 74,752 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Lindsay alerts:

In related news, Director Michael Christodolou sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total value of $148,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of NYSE:LNN opened at $165.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.99 and a beta of 0.32. Lindsay Co. has a 52-week low of $81.13 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.48.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.22. Lindsay had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $143.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lindsay Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Lindsay’s payout ratio is presently 35.96%.

Lindsay Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.