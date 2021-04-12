Everence Capital Management Inc. Invests $501,000 in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 9,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in LivePerson in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in LivePerson in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in LivePerson in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in LivePerson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other LivePerson news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $106,253.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alexander Spinelli sold 2,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $154,656.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,819 shares of company stock worth $4,520,336 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LPSN shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised LivePerson from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of LivePerson from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LivePerson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $56.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. LivePerson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $72.23. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.55 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.32.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a negative return on equity of 60.48%. The business had revenue of $102.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

LivePerson Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

