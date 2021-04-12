Everence Capital Management Inc. Makes New $550,000 Investment in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,492,290 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $663,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,161 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,822,378 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $288,632,000 after buying an additional 3,585,412 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,460,399 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,424,000 after buying an additional 414,746 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,101,900 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $137,354,000 after buying an additional 956,889 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,971,476 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $89,394,000 after buying an additional 284,386 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $25.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.20. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $27.83.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 66.12%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JNPR. Raymond James lifted their price target on Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays raised shares of Juniper Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.06.

In related news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $247,500.00. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total value of $139,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 127,036 shares of company stock valued at $3,252,591. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.