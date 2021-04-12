Everence Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,840 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EAT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 2.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,409,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Brinker International by 739.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 463,715 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 408,483 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 3rd quarter worth about $270,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 68.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,611 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,064,000 after buying an additional 96,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Brinker International from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brinker International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.90.

Shares of EAT opened at $68.38 on Monday. Brinker International, Inc. has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $78.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $760.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Brinker International’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Brinker International news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total transaction of $141,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,942.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rick Badgley sold 544 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $35,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,870 shares of company stock worth $12,835,463 over the last quarter. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

